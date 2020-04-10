Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, the ranking member of the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee responsible for the Election Assistance Commission, led the successful effort to secure $3 million in election funding for Delaware to help the state prepare for the 2020 election in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3 million comes out of the $400 million in election funding that Senator Coons helped to secure in the third stimulus package, or the CARES Act, or Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

“If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that preparation and early action are central to a competent response,” said Coons. “If we’re going to ensure a safe, secure, and accessible election in November, states across the country will need to expand vote-by-mail, early voting, and online registration, and this funding will help implement those changes. I believe that no American should have to choose between their right to vote and their health, and I’m going to keep fighting so that no American has to make that choice.”

Coons introduced the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act of 2020 with Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, to expand no-excuse absentee vote-by-mail to all states, extend early in-person voting in every state to at least 20 days, and reimburse states for additional costs in administering elections during the pandemic. Coons and Klobuchar also wrote a letter to congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy urging them to include funding to protect U.S. elections in the third stimulus package.