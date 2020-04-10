Rehoboth Beach was named a 2019 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The community also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and a higher level of tree care.

Rehoboth Beach achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Rehoboth Beach are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use and protection from extreme heat and flooding. The Arbor Day Foundation recently launched the Time for Trees initiative to address these issues, with goals of planting 100 million trees in forests and communities and inspiring 5 million tree planters by 2022.

With Tree City USA recognition, Rehoboth Beach demonstrated a commitment to effective urban forest management and doing its part to help address these challenges for city residents now and in the future.

For more on the Tree City USA program, arborday.org/treecityusa; for more on the City of Rehoboth Beach, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.