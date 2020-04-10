For medical and security staff at Dover Air Force Base

The Dover Air Force Base innovation lab, BEDROCK, recently began 3D printing face shields. The small team has printed more than 70 face shields, which were distributed to members of the 436th Medical Group.

MSgt. Justin Pittman, senior project manager, said his team heard people wanted face shields. “It feels great to be able to contribute rather than sit around and wait,” he said.

His team began taking requests. Depending on supplies, he said they can produce up to 20 face shields each day. The shields are made of ABS plastic that’s chemically resistant and reusable. Shields include a thin plastic visor and elastic headband for a flexible fit.

Pittman said producing face shields was a total team effort. Every member of the team has a specific function, he said. Members are taking order requests, printing files and ordering supplies for future orders. Once more are printed, they will be distributed to units around the base, prioritizing those who work close to personnel.

For base pandemic information, visit www.dover.af.mil/Coronavirus.