The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Carr Road, east of Marsh Road to the Interstate 95 north entrance ramp, Wilmington, from 5 p.m. April 17 until 6 a.m. April 20, and from 5 p.m. April 24 to 6 a.m. April 27, for drainage work and concrete patching for the ongoing phase of construction.

Motorists traveling on Marsh Road or Carr Road eastbound will proceed to Philadelphia Pike/US 13 Business northbound. Once on Philadelphia Pike/US 13 Business northbound, motorists will make a left onto Silverside Road and a left onto Carr Road.

Motorists traveling on Carr Road westbound will proceed to Silverside Road towards Philadelphia Pike/US 13 Business southbound. Once on Philadelphia Pike/US 13 Business southbound, motorists will make a right onto Washington Street Extension and a right onto Marsh Road. The detour ends at Carr Road.