Students from across the state took home honors from the 90th Delaware State FFA Convention held in March in Dover, including top finishes in convention events, Delaware State FFA degrees and state proficiency awards.

A complete list of member accomplishments is available bit.ly/2x93bAe.

Nearly 600 students, advisers and judges representing business and industry throughout the state participated in state career and leadership development events during the Delaware State FFA Convention. Members demonstrated professionalism, leadership and skill attainment in 15 events.

Forty-nine Delaware FFA members from across the state also earned their Delaware State FFA degree during the convention.

The degree is awarded to FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to the Delaware FFA Association and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experiences. To be eligible to earn the degree, members need to have been an active FFA member for at least the immediate past 24 months; have earned the Chapter and Greenhand FFA degrees; have completed at least two full years — 360 hours — of agriculture, or all of the agriculture offered at the school last attended; recorded at least 25 hours of community service and at least two different activities; and participated in at least five activities above the local level.

A list of members who earned their State FFA Degree is available at bit.ly/2RrrrnV.

Delaware FFA members from across the state also earned state proficiency awards during the convention.

Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. Nationally, students can compete for awards in nearly 50 areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management. Proficiency awards provide recognition to members who are exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways.

State Proficiency winners include, by pathway, name and high school, are Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication, Layne Bell, of Smyrna; Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance-Placement, Aiden Pepeta, of Smyrna; Agriculture Sales-Placement, Ashley Daniels, of Smyrna; Agriscience Research, Emma Stallings, of Lake Forest; Diversified Livestock Production, Maci Carter, of Lake Forest; Equine Placement, Raelyn Wiley, of Smyrna; Goat Production, Leah Tome, of Smyrna; Nursery Operations, Alyssa D'Aiuto, of Middletown; Outdoor Recreation, Kathryn McMenamin, of Middletown; Poultry Production, Harlie Malvezzi, of William Penn; Sheep Production, Grace Vallely, of Appoquinimink; Small Animal Production Care, Kaia Klotzbuecher, of Middletown; Specialty Animal Production, William "Jacob" Smith, of Milford; Swine Production-Placement, Delaney Zolper, of Cape Henlopen; and Wildlife Management, Bryce Banks, of Middletown.

Delaware FFA members elected to serve on the State Officer Leadership Team for 2020-21 are Jackson Sylvester, Lake Forest, president; Abby Edwards, Lake Forest, vice president; Emily Samick, Middletown, secretary; Maci Carter, Lake Forest, treasurer; and Kendall Metz, Caesar Rodney, reporter.

For more, call 735-4019 or email bart.gill@doe.k12.de.us.