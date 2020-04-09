Project is scheduled to start April 22

The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the planned closure of Hillyard Road at the intersection of Brenford Road for repaving starting April 22.

The project southwest of Smyrna is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. April 22 and last until April 29 at 3:30 p.m. Plans could change because of bad weather.

Hillyard Road will be closed at Brenford Road. Detour signs will be posted.

Brenford Road will have one lane restricted with flaggers to direct drivers, but traffic will be be able to continue north and south on Brenford Road.

Drivers won't be able to turn from Brenford Road onto Hillyard Road, or from Hillyard Road onto Brenford Road during the project.