The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the right-turn lane on Route 141 southbound to Commons Boulevard, Newport, from 5 a.m. April 14 until 3 p.m. April 25, for gas line relocation.

Motorists on Route 141 southbound will take Exit 1A/Route 141 southbound ramp to Route 141 northbound and then take the ramp to Route 141 northbound and turn left onto Commons Boulevard.

Variable message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the upcoming right-turn lane closure.