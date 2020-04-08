Escape at the Dover Public Library

In moments when the news gets overwhelming or the changes prompted by coronavirus seem never-ending, the best escapes are often found in the pages of a book. With many libraries closed, including the Dover Public Library, there are still ways to connect.

The library, scheduled to reopen April 27, suggested a few ways to keep using its materials.

Borrow e-books

Anyone with a Delaware library card can get electronic books, audio books, magazines and online courses. Each will require a login using your library card information. To sign up for a card online, go to https://lib.de.us/help/librarycard.

To read or listen to books online, visit https://delaware.overdrive.com. A related app called Libby can be downloaded in the app store for Apple, Google and Microsoft.

For e-magazines, the link to Flipster is on the library’s website: https://dover.lib.de.us.

To learn a new language, visit Transparent Language https://library.transparent.com/doverde/game.

How about back to school, sort of? For more than 500 online classes, the library offers Universal Class on their website.

Learn a new subject

Ever wanted to learn more about Apollo 11? Gardening? Women’s Suffrage? The Delaware Libraries Catalog lists more than 100 categories linked to videos, news articles, books and more.

These guides are here: https://lib.de.us/subject-guides.

Librarians are still available to answer questions 24/7 at http://answers.delawarelibraries.org.

Little Free Libraries

Little Free Library is a movement where book-sharing boxes are placed in public places like parks. Community members are encouraged to take a book or leave a book.

There are five registered little libraries in Dover: Williams Park, Millcreek Park, Mallard Pond Park, Schutte Park (Pitts Center) and Continental Park.

Returning books, more activities

All materials checked out before libraries closed statewide have been renewed through June 1. No one can put an item on hold through June 1. In Dover the book drop is still open to return library materials (some libraries have closed their book drops, however).

While all in-person activities have been canceled, the library has many virtual events on the calendar.

To stay in touch and learn more, visit the library on Facebook, Instagram and on its website.