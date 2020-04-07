Witnesses reported she was telling everyone she had the virus, and she did not care who she infected. They said customers fled the store trying to avoid her.

Kelley Hines, 54, was arrested April 3 for yelling she had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Brookside Shopping Center in Newark, New Castle County police said.

Witnesses reported the female was telling everyone she had the virus, and she did not care who she infected. They said customers fled the store trying to avoid her.

Officers took Hines into custody and to the hospital for testing where she was medically cleared.

Hines was charged with felony terroristic threatening for a false statement cause to evacuate the building, two counts of misdemeanor terroristic threatening and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

She was arraigned and released on $5,200 unsecured bail.