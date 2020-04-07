If needed, the National Guard field operation will be set up at one of three hospitals. Move from Gov. Bacon to DHCI is back on for some.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the State Health Operations Center plan for an alternate care site to support Kent and Sussex counties.

This plan is to accommodate overflow patients from Delaware hospital systems as they begin to experience a surge in COVID-19 patients. This mobile hospital will join one at Nemours/Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children and one at Governor Bacon Health Center.

The site will be a collaboration between Bayhealth, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, and Beebe Healthcare.

According to DEMA spokesman Jeff Sands, “The location will be based on where the surge is located. It will be placed on the grounds of one of hospitals based on their needs. The goal is to be flexible and adjust to the needs of the healthcare systems. They are communicating between themselves and with DEMA for coordination and the mobile hospital can be rapidly deployed when it is needed.”

The Delaware National Guard will provide crucial assistance with preparing, building, and operating the field hospital. The mobile hospital can potentially treat 50-60 patients without COVID-19 or fewer with the disease.

The hospitals are managing the patients now with their current staffing but we are preparing for the expected increase in the coming days. This will be opened to alleviate the surge on hospitals when needed.



