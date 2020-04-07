Committee meetings start April 7 at 7 p.m.

UPDATE: Tuesday, April 7 at 2 p.m.

Business and committee meetings will be combined. The updated agenda is here: http://www.co.kent.de.us/media/985029/040720.pdf.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Tuesday, April 7 at 9:30 a.m.

Kent County Levy Court Committee Meetings will be held Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. via telephone conference. The public is welcome to join the meeting by calling 1-800-377-8846 and using the passcode: 92535882#.

The agenda and presentation can be downloaded here: http://www.co.kent.de.us/media/985973/2020-April-7-PPT-Agenda-Presentation-UPdate2.pdf

For those with high-speed internet access, materials can be viewed in real-time here.

Everyone must still call-in because the materials are for viewing only.

The public works, finance and administration committees will be meeting. Michael J. Petit de Mange, county administrator, will give an update about the county's coronavirus response.