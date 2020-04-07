18-year-old Brandon Jones, of Selbyville, and 20-year-old Tycere S. Bryant, of Laurel, charged

Delaware State Police charged three people after a shooting incident in Millsboro.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Monday, April 6, when troopers were dispatched to the area of Lynch Road and Daisey Road for a report of shots fired. Police found three people in a car, including a 22-year-old Laurel woman, 18-year-old Brandon Jones, of Selbyville, and 20-year-old Tycere S. Bryant, of Laurel. The woman's one-year-old child was also in the vehicle.

According to police,initially, all three initially indicated that Bryant had been standing outside the car when another car drove by and shots were fired from it. Bryant was shot and was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland, with non-life threatening injuries.

However, police later found that the shooting had occurred inside the vehicle. The three people in the car later changed their statements to indicate that Jones accidentally discharged a gun and struck Bryant while inside the vehicle. A .45 caliber handgun was later located behind Bayshore Church, near a ditch off of Lynch’s Road.

The 22-year-old Laurel woman was charged with misdemeanor making a false statement/filing a false report and released on $1,000 unsecured bond.

Jones was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited that causes injury of another person, second-degree assault, three counts of first-degree reckless endangering and making a false statement/filing a false report. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $120,000 cash-only bond.

Upon Bryant’s release from the hospital, he will be charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and making a false statement/filing a false report.