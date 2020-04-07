Attorney General Kathy Jennings urged Delawareans to heed Gov. John Carney’s declarations of a state of emergency, announcing on April 6 the declaration and its modifications carry criminal punishment and have been enforced throughout Delaware.

“This is a tremendously difficult time for everyone, and the only path forward is for all of us to take this seriously as a community,” said Jennings. “These temporary restrictions are unprecedented, but they are necessary. Everyone’s job right now is to save lives. There is no alternative. And when people don’t take these orders seriously, we must step in.”

“The overwhelming majority of Delawareans have heeded the governor’s calls to be diligent and to keep their communities safe,” continued Jennings. “By obeying the emergency orders, you are saving the lives of your family, your friends and your neighbors. The message to those who ignore the orders is simple: You are endangering people’s lives, including law enforcement officers, by forcing unnecessary interaction.”

Some of the enforcement actions to date have included:

— Several individuals have been cited for failure to obey an emergency order, including last week in Newark and elsewhere throughout the state.

— Six businesses have been issued cease and desist orders for operating in violation of the orders; one business owner was arrested for repeated noncompliance.

— The Department of Justice has received more than two dozen formal complaints regarding price gouging and has initiated communication with those businesses. The Consumer Protection Unit served on April 6 a subpoena on the Great Valu at Adams Four related to price gouging allegations after the Department’s initial letter went unanswered.

— Officers throughout the state are enforcing the ban on travelers coming to Delaware from out-of-state and not quarantining. For example, Delaware State Police are operating a checkpoint on Naamans Road in Wilmington, inquiring about out-of-state drivers’ business in Delaware. Additional checkpoints were conducted throughout Sussex County, including the Route 1 corridor in the area of Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach, Route 20 in Long Neck, and Route 113 south of Millsboro.

— The Department of State has sent several warning letters to businesses, informing them that they will be shut down if their behavior does not change.

Failure to obey an emergency order is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $50 to $500 and up to 6 months in prison per infraction. Additionally, persons or businesses who engage in price gouging activity face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per offense.

The DOJ has publicly issued guidance to law enforcement and the general public on frequent questions about the orders’ practical impact. The DOJ also issued answers to frequently asked questions about the state of emergency’s price gouging ban. Delawareans who wish to report price gouging should contact the DOJ’s Consumer Protection hotline at 800-220-5424 or pricegouging@delaware.gov.

Delawareans can find additional information about the coronavirus and the state’s response at de.gov/coronavirus. Delawareans who have public health questions or need a testing referral and do not have a primary care physician can call the Division of Public Health’s hotline, 866-408-1899.