New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced April 6 that due to lack of social distancing in New Castle County parks and on the guidance of the United States Tennis Association, county public works and parks officials will close all tennis courts, as well as lock fenced-in dog parks and skate parks, in New Castle County parks.

New Castle County will also be locking restrooms and removing portable toilets in parks, encouraging guests to plan accordingly.

“As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, we must ensure our parks are not sites for social gatherings,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “We are encouraging anyone who sees gatherings at any of our parks to call the New Castle County Police Department’s non-emergency number at 573-2800.”