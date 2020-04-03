A celebration of life service will be held at a later date

August 6, 1972 - March 22, 2020

Wm. Shawn Weigel, 47, of Nottingham, PA passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

He was born in West Chester, PA.

Shawn was a 1990 graduate of Vanguard High School, Paoli, PA, where he was president of his class and editor of the school newspaper, Vanguard Today. He attended Lebanon Valley College, Annville, PA.

He was a staff writer at the Hockessin Community News, Hockessin, DE.

Shawn loved taking his kids to concerts and to Ocean City, Maryland where he spent many summers with his Aunts and Uncles and cousins.

He was a talented writer and musician; a creative, funny, lovable man with a spirit larger than life.

Survived by his mother Darlene (Dee) Weigel Oxford, PA, Herbie & Phyllis Tester of Oxford, PA; children, Hannah Pinkerton, Mannheim, PA, Elijah and Josiah Weigel, both of Oxford; his sister, Tina Rader, of Nottingham, PA; his ex-wife, Melissa Weigel, of Oxford; his fiancee, Carrie Murphy, of Dover, DE, and her children, Abby and Aidan Cross; brothers at heart Shannon Arnold, Oxford pa, Tim Vargason Nottingham, PA; his black cat, Jack; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Edna Weigel, Harry and Ann Weigel, all from Oxford.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to LaMancha Animal Rescue, 855 Doe Run Road, Coatesville, PA 19320.

Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com. To plant a memorial tree in memory of Shawn, please see www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com

Tribute to Hockessin Community News reporter Shawn Weigel

The Hockessin Community News staff and the Gannett company lost a colleague and friend when Hockessin reporter Shawn Weigel died last week.

“Shawn was dedicated to covering the news in the Hockessin and Pike Creek areas,” said Community News editor Ben Mace. “He enjoyed writing stories about the accomplishments and good works of people in the community, and celebrating with them at parades and festivals while recording the events in words, photos and videos.”

Shawn worked for the Community News for seven years, writing about development, environmental issues, schools, elections, businesses and events like Halloween in Hockessin, Christmas caroling and “How the Grinch Stole Who-ckessin,” the Korean Food Festival and celebrations at the Chinese American Cultural Center and the Hindu Temple.

“His reporting supported the Hockessin Fourth of July festivities, with stories about the help needed to finance the project and the various fundraisers that were being held to keep the celebration going strong,” said Mace.

A particular area of interest was the history of the community, and he wrote numerous stories about historic homes and buildings along with announcing the placement of state historic markers and covering those ceremonies. He also loved music and enjoyed writing previews of concerts and open-mic nights while occasionally performing a song himself at those shows.

“What I’ll remember most about Shawn will be his sense of humor,” said Mace. “He was almost always in good spirits, ending his conversations with a laugh and a smile. We’ll miss you, Shawn.”