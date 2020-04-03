No need to check the calendar, visit any time. Lots of links.

Attractions in Greater Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley have made their offerings available virtually so people can still enjoy them, at no cost, from their homes.

The Delaware Art Museum’s world-renowned Pre-Raphaelite art collection and its American art, illustration, contemporary art and sculpture garden collections, can all be viewed online at www.delart.org. The sculpture garden is open to visitors from dawn until dusk. For the next few Fridays at 10:30 a.m., the museum will also post a Glory of Story, a virtual story time with a work of art and an activity to bring the art and story to life.

The Delaware Museum of Natural History is featuring a great variety of online programming, including story time for children, live animal presentations, behind the scenes tours of the museum, and video highlights from the museum’s extensive bird, bird eggs, mollusk and fossil collections. All can be accessed at www.delmnh.org or on the museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Delmnh.

The Mt. Cuba Center has created a virtual tour of its entire property. This includes its more than 630 acres of grounds, the main house, ponds, meadows and gardens, home to more than 1,000 native plants. Many are threatened with extinction. Mt. Cuba can be virtually visited at www.mtcubacenter.org.

Hagley Museum and Library is developing a host of virtual content, dubbed “Hagley at Home,” for people to enjoy while stay at home orders are in effect. They include 360-degree photo tours, Virtual Science Saturdays, Field Trips from Home, What’s Blooming, and behind the scenes with Hagley’s historian who chats about interesting chapters of the property’s history, including gunpowder explosions, the innovative and colorful du Pont family, and how life was on the estate for the family and workers. Access the content at www.facebook.com/HagleyMuseumandLibrary.

The Delaware Children’s Museum is posting step-by-step how to videos on activities and crafts parents can do with their children while they are home. The videos can be accessed on the museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/delawarechildrensmuseum.

The Brandywine River Museum has created a virtual tour of its special exhibition “Votes for Women: A Visual History,” featuring curator Amanda Burdan. It can be viewed at www.facebook.com/brandywinerivermuseum. It celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, which granted women the right to vote.

The Delaware Contemporary has also added virtual tours of its galleries to its website, www.decontemporary.org. This includes Look to the Land, 50-year retrospective of Delaware artist Mary Putman highlighting the traditions and scenery of the state’s farm country.



