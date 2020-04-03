Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, all D-Delaware, announced on April 3 a $66,580,605 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act grant award to Delaware Transit Corporation to help to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding will be provided at a 100% federal share, with no local match required, and will be available to support operating, capital and other expenses, paying for administrative leave for transit personnel due to reduced operations during the emergency. DTC will use this funding to continue to provide a critical service without employee layoffs, offset fare box losses and to continue its intensified cleaning efforts.

“As we were drafting this relief package, we tried to look at all parts of our community and economy that are affected, and that includes our transportation and transit systems,” said Carper, top Democrat on the Environment and Public Works committee. “This funding will help the Delaware Transit Corporation with crucial funding to continue their vital services to Delawareans and our economy.”

“I am pleased that the state of Delaware will receive over $66 million to support transportation service as transit providers face record losses of ridership and revenue and decreased service,” said Coons. “The funding will help cover operating costs and administrative leave for employees, as well as purchases like personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies. Ensuring that safe and reliable public transportation is available during and after the COVID-19 pandemic is critical for our communities.”

“Helping the state maintain critical public services, such as public transportation, was a top priority of the Delegation as we drafted the latest relief package,” said Blunt Rochester. “I’m pleased that this funding will help the Delaware Transit Corporation do just that, ensuring that Delawareans continue to receive the services they need during this difficult time.”

“We’re appreciative of our congressional delegation for their assistance in securing this important funding which helps to ensure that DTC can continue to provide its critical transit services,” said John Sisson, CEO of DTC.