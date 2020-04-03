Gov. John Carney on April 1 signed the ninth modification to his state of emergency declaration, further limiting public gatherings and ordering essential businesses to take specific steps to enforce social distancing and fight the spread of coronavirus disease 2019.

Carney’s modified emergency order limits public gatherings to 10 people through May 15, or until the public health threat has been eliminated. For the purposes of the order, public gatherings include weddings, funerals and related activities.

The order also requires new action from businesses that remain open. Under Carney’s modified emergency order, businesses must allow no more than 20% of stated fire capacity in the store at any given time and no more than 10% during exclusive hours for high-risk populations; clearly mark six-foot spacing in check-out lines and other high-traffic areas, including outside; discontinue any self-serve foods, or product sampling; and designate staff to enforce the number of people coming into the store and enforce limits.

“We will take action to enforce these restrictions if Delawareans, visitors, and businesses don’t comply voluntarily,” said Carney. “Our goal is to save lives. This is a serious situation and we need everyone to cooperate. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. If you need to go out, stay away from others. Wash your hands and follow basic hygiene guidance. We’ll get through this, but it’s going to take all of us.”

Read the full text of Carney’s order at bit.ly/2V3rDLj.

Carney’s order took effect at 8 p.m. April 2.

Carney’s emergency declaration has the force and effect of law. Any failure to comply with the provisions contained in a declaration of a state of emergency or any modification to a declaration of the state of emergency constitutes a criminal offense.