Only two people per vehicle, and those people must be from the same residence.

Under Delaware Gov. John Carney's eighth modification to the state-of-emergency order, beach access has been granted to surf fishermen in vehicles.

Effective immediately, the state park beach restrictions no longer apply to those using the beaches for surf-fishing by vehicles. In addition to the regular rules and regulations, surf fishing vehicles can only be occupied by two people from the same residence. Surf fishing vehicles must be at least 20 yards apart.

According to the modification, "persons on the beach for the purpose of surf fishing must follow the Social Distancing Requirements detailed as part of the State of Emergency."

“This change is designed to allow a source of food and a bit of safely distant recreation, but it is not intended to allow the normal type of surf fishing we see with groups of people engaged in non-fishing activities. The beaches are still not a place for numbers of people engaged in social activities,” said Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin. “For anyone coming from out of state with the intent to surf fish, or trout fish, or hunt, or golf, or go to state parks or wildlife areas, please understand the 14-day quarantine applies, which means coming into Delaware to immediately engage in one of those activities and go back home is not allowed.”

Delaware State Parks and wildlife areas are still open, but the beaches remain closed for all activities except for exercise and surf fishing. Towns, like Rehoboth Beach, may have enacted further restrictions.