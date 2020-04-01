Donate at the fire station at 103 S. Governors Ave.

Volunteer firefighters are out in the community every day. Whether they’re responding to a possible fire, gas leak or a car accident, their close interactions with people require them to wear protective masks as coronavirus continues to spread.

The firefighters at the Dover Fire Department are among those in need of N95 masks. The state gave them 20 masks, but the department is quickly running out, said Assistant Chief David Carey.

“With our call volume, those masks are being used and we’re re-using them as we need to in certain instances, but we need to be able to replace them and add to our stock,” he said.

Anyone interested in donating, can bring the N95 masks to the main fire station at 103 S. Governors Ave. There will be a box at the main entrance on Governors Avenue. To contact someone inside, the red phone on the building will connect to the dispatcher.

The department posted the need on its Facebook page March 31. In that post, the firefighters said they are not accepting fabric masks because they do not provide enough protection when coming into close contact with sick patients.

For people who are home and looking for ways to help, they might consider volunteering with the fire company. Dover, like many parts of the state, has an all-volunteer department and is always looking for people, Carey said.

“Everybody’s kind of restructuring their lives, so people may find some time that they want to give back to their community and volunteer for the fire department,” he said.

Volunteers fill a variety of roles, not just fighting fires. To apply or learn more, visit https://www.doverfire.org/page/recruitment.