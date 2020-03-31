A pizza delivery driver was robbed

A Sal’s Pizza employee was robbed March 28 after stopping to help a driver that seemed to be pulled over with a dead battery in Felton, police said.

When troopers arrived in the area of Goose Creek around 8 p.m., the driver told them that he had just completed a delivery on Midstate Road and was driving west when he saw a dark-colored, newer model Kia Optima on the side of the road with the hood up and hazard lights on.

A woman waved him down as if she needed help. He pulled in front of her car and tried to help her. A man then got out of the Optima and walked behind the victim, pressing an unknown hard object to his back, police said.

The male suspect demanded everything from the victim’s pockets. The victim turned over his wallet, cell phone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects drove away, going west on Midstate Road, before turning south onto Canterbury Road toward Milford. They were described as a white woman in her early 20s and a black man.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3, Det. Blomquist at 302-697-4454 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Two hospitalized after Dover fire

A fire in the 500 block of Artis Drive west of Dover sent two people to the hospital March 28.

Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio said the fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m., and the Dover Fire Department responded. An 83-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and were admitted to the Bayhealth

Hospital Kent Campus in critical condition, he said.

State fire investigators are looking for what caused the fire. Damage was estimated at $125,000.

Handyman points gun at client

The Delaware State Police arrested Daniel W. Reedy Jr., 31, after he threatened another man with a gun.

Troopers responded to a home in the 800 block of Taraila Road, Marydel, for a weapons complaint March 24 around 8:25 p.m. When the troopers arrived, a 28-year-old man told them an acquaintance of his, Daniel Reedy, came to his home and threatened him with a handgun.

Police learned that the victim hired Reedy to do some renovation work, and a few things needed to be fixed. When Reedy came to the victim’s home, the two got into an argument, leading Reedy to pull out a handgun and threaten the victim. The victim was not hurt and Reedy left the home before police arrived.

Reedy was found at his home in the 300 block of Lambert Road, Magnolia, and taken into custody without incident.

He was taken back to Troop 3 where police charged him with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony within 10 years and aggravated menacing.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $9,000 secured bond.