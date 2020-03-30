The office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating

A fire in the 500 block of Artis Drive west of Dover sent two people to the hospital the evening of March 28.

Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio said the fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m., and the Dover Fire Department responded. An 83-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and were admitted to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, in critical condition, he said.

State fire investigators are looking for what caused the fire. Damage was estimated at $125,000.