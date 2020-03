The Delaware Department of Transportation announced they will be inspecting the bridge over Brandywine Creek on Rockland Road, between Adams Dam Road and Rockland Falls, Wilmington, with the right lane and sidewalk closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1.

Flaggers will be onsite to direct motorists and pedestrians.

Motorists should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.