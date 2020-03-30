Emergency benefits will be made available to Delaware Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants for the months of March and April as part of a provision set forth by the federal Families First Coronavirus Responses Act of 2020, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services announced March 30.

Under this federal act — approved by Congress and signed into law March 18 by President Donald Trump — DHSS will issue the emergency benefits to any household not already receiving the maximum monthly benefit. SNAP households that already receive the maximum monthly benefit will not receive additional funds.

The emergency benefits will allow the household’s monthly allotment to increase to the maximum allotment for a household of that size. For one person, the maximum benefit amount is $194; for two, $355; for three, $509; for four, $646; for five, $768; for six, $921; for seven, $1,018; for eight, $1,164; and $146 for each additional person thereafter.

Emergency benefits for March will be released the evening of March 31, and will automatically load to recipients’ SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer cards for use starting April 1.

Benefits for April will be issued April 30 and available May 1. SNAP households will receive their regular April benefits on their usual issuance date.

“These emergency benefits will provide much-needed relief for many Delawareans who are struggling to meet their families’ food and nutritional needs because of the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus crisis,” said Kara Odom Walker, cabinet secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services. “Along with these new benefits, DHSS will continue to work with our fellow state agencies and community partners to help reduce the number of individuals and families who are worried about going hungry.”

Currently, more than 120,000 Delawareans receive SNAP benefits. The average size of a SNAP household in Delaware is 2.04 individuals and the average monthly benefit amount is $233. To apply, visit assist.dhss.delaware.gov or call 866-843-7212.