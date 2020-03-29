Effective 8 a.m. Monday; applies to anyone who has come here since March 15.

Gov. John Carney Sunday signed the seventh modification to his State of Emergency declaration effective at 8 a.m. Monday, March 30

All out-of-state travelers into Delaware must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.

The 14-day period is measured from the time of entry into Delaware or for the duration of the individual’s presence in Delaware, whichever is shorter.

Also, the order applies to anyone who has entered Delaware in the last 14 days.

The order does not apply to travelers who are passing through Delaware. Anyone who lives out-of-state and commutes to Delaware for essential work is strongly encouraged to work from home.

Sunday’s order does not apply to those traveling to care for members of their family. Individuals under self-quarantine can leave their homes to seek medical care.

“Now’s not the time to visit Delaware. We’re facing a serious situation here that is getting worse,” said Carney. “Delawareans need to stay at home, and anyone from another state visiting Delaware should immediately self-quarantine for two weeks. Everyone needs to take this threat seriously. Our goal is to limit a surge in COVID-19 cases that would overwhelm our hospital system. We’ll get through this – but everyone needs to pitch in.”

The order has the force and effect of law. Any failure to comply with the provisions contained in a Declaration of a State of Emergency or any modification to a Declaration of the State of Emergency constitutes a criminal offense.

The Delaware Department of Justice has issued guidance to state and local law enforcement with details about enforcement and conducting traffic stops – limited in scope to public health and quarantine questions – on vehicles with out-of-state plates.



