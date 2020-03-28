32-year-old David M. Adkins arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Rehoboth Beach man after a single-car crash led to the discovery of drugs.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, when troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision at Coastal Highway and Old Landing Road in Rehoboth Beach. According to police, 32-year-old David M. Adkins drove a white Toyota Camry through a red light at the intersection, crashed through a brick wall and drove over several headstones at the Midway Presbyterian Church cemetery. Witnesses then saw him get out of the vehicle and run off.

Adkins was located nearby, in the area of Fairfield Inn & Suites, and appeared to be under the influence. A DUI investigation ensued. Adkins’s license was suspended and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 0.462 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Adkins was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked, driving under the influence of a drug, failure to transfer title and registration, failure to report a collision involving alcohol or drugs and traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $9,702 secured bond.