The Delaware Department of Transportation announced its contractor R.E. Pierson will be closing two left lanes on Route 141 southbound from Route 4/Newport Ramp to Exit 3B/Route 141 southbound to Interstate 95 southbound starting at 10 p.m. March 31, until 5 a.m. April 13.

At all times, one lane will be open to motorists.

In addition, Route 4/Newport Ramp to Route 141 southbound will be closed starting at 10 p.m. March 31, until 5 a.m. April 13. The lane and ramp closures are necessary to reconstruct Route 141 southbound.

For detour traffic on Route 4/Market Street eastbound, motorists will make a left onto Marshall Street, take the ramp to James Street, continue onto Newport Gap Pike, and make left onto Boxwood Road, make a left to Newport Gap Pike, and take the ramp to Route 141 southbound.

Variable message boards will be posted of lane and ramp closures and detour signage.