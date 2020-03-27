Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, joined Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, chairman of the Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade, and Consumer Protection, urged the Federal Trade Commission to protect seniors from coronavirus-related scams.

In response to the recent increase in these scams the letter to FTC Chairman Joseph Simons calls on the FTC to better inform seniors about coronavirus scams and assist victims in understanding their recourse options to ensure that seniors are protected from those attempting to financially exploit them during the pandemic.

“At this time of heightened public fears, reports have highlighted that scams pertaining to the coronavirus are increasing, and that seniors — arguably the most vulnerable population to both the coronavirus and bad actors — have been targeted with calls telling them that the COVID-19 vaccination is ready when no such treatment currently exists,” the senators wrote.

“Other reports have outlined how scammers have gone to the homes of elderly people to administer fake tests while also charging them and obtaining their social security numbers,” continued the senators. “Although the FTC has sent warning letters to seven sellers of fraudulent COVID-19 treatments, we are concerned that further action is needed to protect the financial wellbeing of seniors — who lose an estimated $3 billion annually from financial scams.”

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/2WJnv5w.