In accordance with Gov. John Carney’s declaration of a state of emergency, the five museums administered by the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs were closed beginning March 24, and their programs postponed until further notice.

The state of emergency was declared in order to safeguard public health and help control the spread of the coronavirus.

Staff members are available to answer questions via Facebook, telephone and email during the state of emergency: John Dickinson Plantation, Dover, history.delaware.gov/jdp_main; Johnson Victrola Museum, Dover, history.delaware.gov/jvm_main; New Castle Court House Museum, history.delaware.gov/ncch_main; The Old State House, Dover, history.delaware.gov/sh_main; Zwaanendael Museum, Lewes, history.delaware.gov/zm_main.

Carney’s state of emergency also applies to the Buena Vista conference center and other state-owned historical sites managed in partnership with community organizations. Find information on those sites at history.delaware.gov/historic-sites.

For more, visit history.delaware.gov.