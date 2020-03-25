Grotto Pizza is launching an employee food credit fund to support its kitchen staff, delivery drivers, counter staff and servers temporarily laid off amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The fund provides a weekly Grotto food allowance to all employees. With stores in Delaware and Maryland, Grotto Pizza is monitoring the impact of COVID-19 as well as the health and well-being of coworkers who may be dealing with changes in their work, school and community environments.

“It’s definitely not business as usual at Grotto Pizza as times are uncertain and the future is unknown,” said Grotto Pizza Vice President Jeff Gosnear. “But community starts at home, and we are taking every measure possible to demonstrate to our employees that we’re grateful for their service and are here to support them during these challenging times. We’re hopeful that brighter days are in the near future and we’ll continue to be ready and willing to serve our loyal customers.”

Grotto Pizza is open daily for takeout and delivery.

For online ordering and more, visit grottopizza.com.