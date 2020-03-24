Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Delaware, and Don Young, R-Alaska, led a bipartisan group of 40 members of Congress on March 24 urging Vice President Mike Pence to create two new White House coordinating task forces to address severe medical supply shortages and coordinate federal contributions in the global effort to find coronavirus disease 2019 vaccines and treatments.

“Working with members of your administration, Congress is attempting to pass legislation that would inject funding into curtailing this pandemic, in part to ensure Americans can be tested and treated for COVID-19 and to enable a robust and adequate public health and economic response to mitigate the health, social and economic damage caused by this virus,” wrote the members. “We need to do more to protect Americans during this crisis. With such enormous costs, we cannot afford any delays because of medical supply shortages or barriers to finding safe and effective vaccines, diagnostics and treatments for this disease. We believe coordinating task forces focused on the following issues should be a priority and will further advance efforts to end the pandemic.”

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/33H7PRA.