Rowan University interim athletic director John Giannini appointed Nate Parsley, of Milford, as the first full-time assistant softball coach.

Prior, Parsley was the head men’s and women’s swim coach and director of aquatics at Arcadia University from 2017-20 and the assistant softball coach at Radford University for one year, 2016-17. He was an assistant softball coach at the University from 2009-16.

“This return trip to Rowan marks a huge personal comeback both to my alma mater and the sport of softball,” said Parsley. “I want to thank athletic director Dr. John Giannini, head softball coach Kim Wilson and the other members of the search committee for this tremendous opportunity. The legacy Coach Wilson has built is astounding. I am beyond blessed to now work alongside one of the top winningest active coaches in all of NCAA softball.”

“In this position, I will work tirelessly to see the continued dominance of the perennial power that is Rowan softball,” said Parsley. “While I am ultimately motivated to facilitate this upward trajectory, I hope to help shift our athlete's focus away from outcome-related, external goals toward a daily practice of pursuing excellence in training, nutrition, sleep, mindset and connection with others. By chasing excellence in these five areas we can master the process and allow the results to take care of themselves.”

At Arcadia, Parsley guided the men’s and women’s swim teams to three consecutive top three finishes at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships 2018-20, 625 lifetime-best performances, 40 program records, six MAC conference records, 14 Lenox Pool records, 14 MAC champions and three NCAA B cuts. His teams earned College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America honors five straight semesters. The men’s team had an unbeaten dual meet record of 9-0-1 for the 2019-20 season. He was chosen the MAC Men’s Coach of the Year. In 2017-18, the women’s squad was undefeated with an 11-0 mark.

Parsley was the pitching/catching specialist on the Radford staff and worked with Big South All-Conference pitcher Abby Morrow. He developed a program for pitchers to increase velocity, location and movement. Parsley assisted with in-game pinch calling and defensive strategy. He scouted nationally and identified prospective student-athletes at recruiting tournaments.

At Rowan, Parsley graduated with a bachelor’s in health and physical education in 2012, He later earned a master’s in higher education administration in 2016. He coached the pitchers and assisted with all facets of the program. Parsley helped lead the softball team to three New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament Championships, five regular season NJAC Championships, seven NCAA appearances, two NCAA Regional Championships, one NCAA Super Regional Championships and one NCAA National Championship third place finish in 2016.

He was an assistant coach for the Rowan men’s and women’s swim teams from 2013-15. Parsley swam for the Profs for four years, 2008-12. He competed in the backstroke, distance freestyle and individual medley. Parsley was named to the 2012 Philadelphia InquirerAcademic All-Area Team and was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society. He was a member of the Rowan Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, 2009-12.

In addition, Parsley was the head softball coach of the 2015-16 Delaware Magic Travel Softball 16U Team, which finished with a 34-9 record and finished third at the 2016 ASA Northeast Nationals. He was an assistant men’s and women’s swim coach at Haddonfield High School for one season, 2015-16. Parsley was a physical education long term substitute teacher in 2013 at Tatem Elementary School.