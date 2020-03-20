Exceptions will be considered case-by-case.

Peninsula Regional Health System has chosen to suspend all inpatient visitation beginning March 20 at both Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford and Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis for specific situations including end of life. Two parents or caregivers of pediatric patients will be permitted, as long as neither is symptomatic.

In Labor & Delivery, two visitors including the professional support person or postpartum helper will be allowed. One visitor will be allowed in the surgery waiting area per patient, and social distancing is encouraged.

For more, visit nanticoke.org or peninsula.org.