Rosie is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA

Don’t let the grumpy face fool you - Rosie is a complete softie.

This gorgeous tabby loves people and especially enjoys affection. She also gets along well with the other cats in the shelter’s free-roaming cat room and would be open to a home with other cats. This seven-year-old should fit well into most homes, including a family with kids.

Help Rosie turn that frown upside down with a forever family. Meet her at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s new Dover campus.