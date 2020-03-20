Sen. Chris Coons launched on March 20 an expanded webpage with information about the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Coons official website, coons.senate.gov, now features resources for businesses and nonprofits and updates on the work happening in Congress.

Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act signed into law on March 18, 2020, businesses and nonprofits with 500 or fewer employees are subject to new requirements on paid sick leave. They are entitled to a new tax credit to alleviate this burden. The expanded webpage offers details on the changes under the new law and how small businesses and nonprofits should document to claim the tax credit.

Additional resources on the outbreak of COVID-19, updates from the state of Delaware, and other helpful resources for Delawareans remain available.

For more, visit coons.senate.gov.