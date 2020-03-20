Beebe Healthcare announced the February recipient of the DAISY Award is registered nurse Jennifer Cheadle, a nurse at the hospital at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus

Nurses at Beebe Healthcare are being honored with The DAISY Award, a part of the DAISY Foundation’s national program to recognize the efforts nurses make every day. Beebe presents the DAISY Award to nurses on a quarterly basis.

Cheadle was nominated after she was a family’s “guardian angel” when their mother was admitted to Beebe with atrial fibrillation.

“Jen entered the room with a smile on her face and a mission to help,” wrote the patient’s daughter. “She went above and beyond the call of duty to answer every single question we had and even showed us visual aids to help us understand what was really happening. She made sure my mother was informed with what was going on, what they were doing, and what medicine they were giving her. She made sure she had no other questions before she left.”

Unfortunately, the patient’s family happened to be away from the hospital when she received the news that she would be in the hospital for Christmas.

“Jen held my mother as she sobbed receiving this news, and I cannot thank her enough for being there for my mother,” the patient’s daughter continued. “Jen is so gifted and I feel so blessed that she was assigned to care for my mother. She took us seriously, treated us with compassion, and made sure that we were always in the loop. She turned one of the worst scenarios into something we could handle.”

Cheadle was presented with a DAISY Award certificate and a hand-carved Healer’s Touch sculpture during a recent surprise ceremony. Each DAISY honoree receives the statue and the certificate, which commends the honoree for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” It reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this means of thanking nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Beebe Healthcare to receive the award. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors.

“Beebe is proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in the DAISY Award program,” said Vice President and Interim Chief Nursing Officer Lynne Voskamp. “Nurses are on the front lines of patient care every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”

To nominate a Beebe nurse, visit beebehealthcare.org/forms/daisy-award.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.