Serafin Ensemble announced it has rescheduled its upcoming spring concerts.

The March 22 concert at the Music School of Delaware, Milford Branch, is postponed, date to be determined; the March 23 concert at The University of Delaware has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. June 11; and the April 2 concert at the Milton Theatre has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. June 25.

For more, visit serafinensemble.org.a