Pet food pantry scheduled for Friday, March 20 in Wilmington

In working with Gov. John Carney’ statewide COVID-19 restrictions, the Delaware Humane Society is closing its Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach offices and seeking homes for the few pets yet to be fostered.

A statement from the Society notes homes are needed for pets “in need of environments without other pets and without children.”

Association marketing and communications manager Hannah Jones said that they were able find homes for the majority of pets they had – and that the ones left have some special needs.

“Our greatest need is for a few dogs, and then we have a few cats as well,” Jones said. “The big challenge is that these are pets that are just the type that want to be on their own.”

To foster a pet, contact department managers Michelle Iorii at miorii@delawarehumane.org for dogs, or Cassie Moody at cmoody@delawarehumane.org for cats.

Include your name, who lives in your home (people and pets), vaccination status of any current pets, past foster experience, and any preferences for the pet you would like to foster.

Pet Food Pantry

The association is providing a drive-up pet food pantry to those who are in need at their Wilmington location, 701 A Street, on Friday, March 20, 1 to 3 p.m.

The association noted that supplies are limited, and may have to end the pantry giveaway sooner.

Guests are asked to remain in their vehicle to maintain social distancing, and to have their car ready to be loaded.

“We’re really looking forward to it – it’s exciting to see how busy we may get,” Jones said.

She added that the Association is also grateful to the Brandywine Valley SPCA for assistance with donating pet food.

Patrick Carroll, executive director, said the recent weeks have been a very challenging time for DHA and the animals in their care.

“We are incredibly grateful for the community’s support, especially around stepping up to foster animals,” Carroll said. “We stand ready to be a resource for the community and pets and having a drive-up pet food pantry this week is part of that."

DHA Rehoboth is at 18675 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach.

For additional information, or to view their full COVID-19 update, visit delawarehumane.org/covid19update.