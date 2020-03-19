Food distribution began March 18

Capital School District began distributing meals via food trucks and school buses to students at 55 locations March 18. Children 18 years or younger were given lunch for the day and breakfast for the next morning.

The district delivered 898 meals the first day and 961 the second.

Food will continue to be distributed Mondays through Fridays at the designated stops. The schedule of times and locations is available at http://bitly.com/csdstayhealthy.

For a list of food distributions from schools throughout the state, visit https://www.doe.k12.de.us/page/4149.