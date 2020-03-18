Nanticoke Health Services announced Robert “Dusty” Webster from facilities management was named Employee of the Month for January.

Webster works the evening shift in the facilities management department at Nanticoke. His nomination came in from a large group of his coworkers, who nominated him for his excellent service always provided with kindness.

According to his nominators, Webster takes ownership over his work, and when he’s given a project, he gets done quickly and provides a high-quality service with integrity.

Webster is originally from Deal Island, Maryland, and now lives in Delmar with his wife Rachel, also known around the Nanticoke hallways, and their daughter Wynnie. Webster has been with Nanticoke for five years.

“When Dusty gets a job I know it will be done and done right,” said Jim Watson. “Having that kind of trust in an employee is a very valuable quality. I’m grateful to have Dusty working on our team.”