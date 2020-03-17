Libraries, town halls closed until further notice; schools out for two weeks

Schools, libraries and town halls have closed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Sixteen people have tested positive for the virus in Delaware, 15 in New Castle County and one in Sussex County, as of March 17, according to the Division of Public Health.

Gov. Carney announced March 13 that all 19 Delaware school districts should close from March 16-27. The University of Delaware has closed the campus and will start online courses. Other colleges have extended spring break.

County Executive Matt Meyer announced an order to close all New Castle County libraries, including the Appoquinimink Community and Corbit-Calloway libraries. Community center programs, sports leagues and recreational programs are cancelled until further notice.

County parks remain open.

Most businesses are open but many have restrictions, such as restaurants only offering delivery, pick up or drive-through service.

Middletown offices, buildings

Middletown buildings and offices are closed to the public March 16 until further notice. This includes town hall, public works building and the Middletown Police Department. Public meetings have been postponed until further notice, including the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for March 19.

The town will not be disconnecting any electric service, but payments are still expected. Payments can be made online at middletown.delaware.gov or by telephone at 1-844-611-4013. The town also has a drop box at 19 W. Green St., in the driveway entrance. Those who usually pay by cash are asked to pick up a money order.

Trash services will continue on schedule.

Townsend, Odessa offices

Townsend Town Hall closed to the public March 17 until further notice. For trash and electric billing, residents can pay online at townsend.delaware.gov or use the drop off box outside the building. The town will be not disconnecting power. All public meetings, including town council meetings and commission meetings, will meet in person as scheduled. The Easter egg hunt scheduled for March 29 has been canceled.

The Odessa Town Hall office closed to the public March 17, but all public meetings and events are still scheduled as planned. For information, call the office during normal hours, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. No bill payments were accepted at town hall, so that is not affected.