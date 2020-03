State police currently on scene

An armed person is barricaded at a residence in the 1900 block of Middle Neck Road in Middletown. The subject has been there since about 6 a.m., Delaware State Police said.

Police are currently on scene.

Residences nearby have been evacuated as a precaution.

Road closures:

Middle Neck Road between Warwick and Old Telegraph roads and Warwick Road between Rt. 301 and the Maryland border are closed.

Police will release more details as they become available.