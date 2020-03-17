A man was arrested for a domestic-related murder

The Dover Police Department arrested a 24-year-old man for first degree murder March 15.

The Dover Police Department originally responded to a Wawa store on Forrest Avenue at 5:34 a.m. after a bystander in the store called police about a possible domestic situation or suspicious activity between the male suspect, Aaron Garnett Jr., and three children.

When officers contacted Garnett, he gave them a fake name and different reasons to why he was in the area with the children. Following an early investigation, police responded to a home in the unit block of Willis Road. When they arrived, officers found Naquita Hill, 23, with major injuries to her upper body. Shortly after, Hill was pronounced dead, police said.

Police determined that Garnett assaulted Hill during a fight.

Hill and Garnett had one child in common together, and the other two were being cared for by Hill for another family member. All three children are now in the care of a trusted relative.

Multiple vehicle crash on Dupont Highway

The Dover Police Department is investigating a serious motor vehicle accident that happened March 14 at 3:14 p.m. in the area of North Dupont Highway between White Oak Road and Centre Drive.

A 2013 Dodge Charger and a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban were traveling south on South Dupont Highway when both cars tried to enter the center lane of travel and collided. The Suburban lost control and crossed the concrete median into the northbound lanes of North Dupont Highway where it struck a 2017 Harley Davidson Freewheeler Trike. The driver of the trike was ejected. The Suburban then struck a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

The male driver of the trike sustained serious injuries and was transported to Kent General Hospital and then airlifted to Christiana Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The two occupants of the Chevrolet Equinox were transported to Kent General Hospital for treatment of minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the Suburban and the Charger were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Potential charges will be determined as the investigation progresses. The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

Dover man arrested for poaching

A 28-year-old man was arrested March 3 on multiple poaching and criminal charges following an investigation by DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.

An officer responded when someone in a pickup truck fired a gun toward hunters who were in a field of snow goose decoys near Smyrna Feb. 15. The truck from which the shot was fired was later seen driving through and making ruts in the field where the goose hunters were.

Ryan Permelia was charged with one count each of hunting from a motor vehicle, hunting snow goose without required conservation order season permit, possession of prohibited lead shot while hunting migratory waterfowl, carrying an unlawfully loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, reckless endangering first degree, criminal mischief under $1,000, and criminal trespass third degree. He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance, pending a future court appearance in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

Officers seek the identity of two passengers in Permelia’s vehicle at the time. Anyone with information should contact Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Officer Cpl. Nathan Rust by emailing nathan.rust@delaware.gov.