The Mosquito Control Section within the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife launched on March 14 its annual campaign to protect Delawareans and First State visitors from biting mosquitoes.

The Mosquito Control Section’s first “Fight the Bite” mission for 2020 was the spraying of spring woodland pools to control aquatic immature mosquitoes. Spring spraying will begin in southern Sussex County and expand into Kent and New Castle counties in the following weeks.

Up to 10,000 acres of wet woodlands near select populated areas will be treated by helicopter using the bacterially-derived insecticide Bti, which the Environmental Protection Agency has determined poses no unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment when applied in accordance with product label instructions as required by federal law. Control of the larval stage of early-season woodland pool mosquitoes limits the emergence of biting adult mosquitoes later in the spring that can affect quality of life and human health within a few miles of their woodland pool origins.

The spring woodland mosquito larvae spraying campaign marks the beginning of Delaware’s annual mosquito control season, which in most years continues until late October or early November. Control activities will be expanded starting in late April to larval and adult saltmarsh mosquitoes, other freshwater mosquitoes and urban and suburban container-breeding mosquitoes.

Mosquito spray announcements about the locations and times of scheduled spraying can be received by email, text, or phone notification by subscribing to Mosquito Control’s Spray Zone Notification System at de.gov/mosquitospray. Spray information is also available by calling 800-338-8181.

To request localized mosquito control service, call the Mosquito Control Section’s field offices; for New Castle County and the northern half of Kent County, including Dover, call the Glasgow Office at 836-2555; for the southern half of Kent County south of Dover and all of Sussex County, call the Milford office at 422-1512.

For more, call 739-9917.