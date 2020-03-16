With officials in Delaware and Maryland and other locations declaring a state of emergency in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delmarva Power is taking steps to help.

In addition to reminding customers of existing bill assistance resources, the company is taking steps to expand awareness of the programs in place to help customers through temporary or extended financial hardship. Delmarva Power also is suspending service disconnections and waiving new late payment fees through at least May 1, and will be working with customers on a case-by-case basis to establish payment arrangements and identify energy assistance options.

“We are committed to helping every customer through difficult times, and we know there will be many challenges associated with this pandemic,” said Dave Velazquez, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “From programs that provide supplemental support, billing options that spread costs more evenly, to relief of late payment fees, we are taking important steps to support our customers and communities.”

Customers who may be challenged in paying their Delmarva Power bill should contact Delmarva Power Customer Care at 800-375-7117. Delmarva Power will work with customers who may have difficulty paying their energy bill. The company offers payment options, like Budget Billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill, or flexible payment arrangements that offer individually tailored payment installment plans. Through Delmarva Power’s Gift of Energy Program, anyone can make a payment toward a friend or family member’s energy bill in Delaware or Maryland. The gift will appear on a future bill as a credit to the recipient's account.

Delmarva Power works with community partners to connect customers with grants and programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides grants in varying amounts based on a household’s income size and type of fuel, with no payback required. Delaware and Maryland residents can apply for assistance online through the Department of Health Services. Maryland customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Human Services website, by visiting a Local Energy Assistance Office.

Through the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, Delmarva Power works with the Salvation Army and other local organizations to offer energy assistance to Delaware and Maryland low-income customers. Delmarva Power matches contributions with $1 for every $3 that is collected, up to $70,000.

For more, visit delmarva.com.