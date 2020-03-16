The school district will offer meals for the next two weeks

Starting Tuesday, March 17, Caesar Rodney School District will provide meals without charge for pick-up for all students in the district and any children 18 years old or younger.

The meals are first-come, first-served.

Here are the sites serving meals Monday through Friday for the next two weeks:

W. Reily Brown Elementary, 8–8:30 a.m. and 11–11:30 a.m. Brecknock County Park, 8:40–9:10 a.m. and 11:40–12:10 p.m. Dover Air Base Park, 9–9:30 a.m. and noon–12:30 p.m. Allen Frear Elementary, 9:30–10 a.m.

This comes after the federal government granted a waiver to the Delaware Department of Education, which allows school nutrition programs to continue providing meals during the closure. Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said the state recognizes that many students depend on the meals they eat in school as their main source of food.

“Receiving waivers for the operation of the federal School Nutrition Programs means that most of our districts and charter schools will be able to provide meals for students who may need them during the time they are not in school due to COVID-19,” Bunting said. “Additionally, the state is in communication with other organizations that may assist in the provision of meals for students during this time.”

For a list of sites offering meals for students, visit https://www.doe.k12.de.us/page/4149. To stay up to date on Caesar Rodney news, visit https://www.crk12.org.