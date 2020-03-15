Female delivery driver approached in Rehoboth Shores

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Domino's Pizza delivery driver in Long Neck.

The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, when troopers responded to the 35000 block of Bay Breeze Lane in Rehoboth Shores. A 56-year-old female Domino's Pizza delivery driver advised that she had gone to the area to make a delivery when she was approached from behind and grabbed by two suspects. The suspects took the victim’s cell phone, an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was later found in the parking lot area of Rehoboth Shores.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident. The suspects were described as a tall male and short a male.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Detective Doughty at 302-752-3794. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.