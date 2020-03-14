Libraries, leagues shut down 'until further notice.'

Matt Meyer, New Castle County executive, issued an order Friday outlining how the county will operate to help prevent spreading disease. For more information, see the county's website. From his email to county employees and organizations:

Last night I signed an executive order to provide a safer and healthier workplace for all employees. I have attached the executive order as well as a list of frequently asked questions and answers.

We continue to monitor the situation and will make appropriate accommodations to keep you safe and, where possible, keep public services operational during this extraordinary time.

Today we are announcing the following changes, each of which is effective this morning at 8 a.m.:

* Effective Monday at 8 a.m., all County libraries will be closed to the public. All library programs are suspended until further notice. Library meeting rooms (including Brandywine Town Center) will be closed for meetings until further notice.

* All county programs at the Absalom Jones Community Center will be suspended until further notice, including senior center and art studio and after school program. We are coordinating with outside agencies to fill services for seniors.

* All county sports leagues and recreational programs will be suspended until further notice including programs at all County recreation centers.

* All tours and programs at Rockwood Museum will be suspended until further notice.

* Many County programs at the Garfield and Hockessin PALs will be suspended until further notice.

* All County programs at Carousel Park are suspended until further notice.

* County parks will remain open.

* Every employee and member of the public will be required to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands upon entering any County facility.

* There will be more frequent cleaning of our work areas, including after every shift in 911, in various public-facing areas of the Public Safety Building and in the Connor Building, at Government Center, at the Gilliam Building, in the City/County Building and at each of our libraries.

* If you are told by a health care provider or public health official that you or a family member should be under quarantine due to potential exposure, you should not report to work and will likely be eligible for Paid Emergency Leave. We are waiving all co-payments for diagnostic testing related to Coronavirus for New Castle County Health Plan members who require testing per their health care provider or the Division of Public Health.

* All employees are required to disclose to the Office of Human Resources travel to a foreign country within the last 30 days.

* Certain employees will be permitted to telecommute, subject to the written discretion of the General Manager of your department. Our Information Services Department is working to insure technology is available to accommodate all of such requests.

Communication across our government operations is vitally important to our collective safety. Do you see something that puts you or your colleagues in danger? Did you read something they are doing in Rome that you believe we can do here?

Please continue to do your part, take every safety precaution to protect yourself, your family and our community.

Please also continue to stay informed. There is false information circulating. We stay informed by following www.coronavirus.gov <http://www.coronavirus.gov> and www.de.gov/coronavirus <http://www.de.gov/coronavirus>.



