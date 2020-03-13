You're hearing that a lot.

Emily Litella might have asked, "What's this about "presumptive positive?"

A presumptive positive result using a local test is treated as a positive result.

A state public health agency can take action and start coordinated response such as additional testing and contact tracing.

There are three levels to a possible COVID infection:

Person Under Investigation, also PUI: Anyone who is being checked for the virus, or who was under investigation but tested negative.Presumptive Positive: Anyone positive by testing at the local or state level. Presumptive positive cases must be confirmed by the CDC.Laboratory-confirmed case has tested positive for the virus at the CDC laboratory.



