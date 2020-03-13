Guest speaker for lecture series has "minor illness"

A lecture series at the Delaware Military Museum featuring one of the few remaining Tuskegee Airmen has been cancelled.

According to museum curator Ken Wiggins, one of the two scheduled guests has experienced a “minor illness” and will be unable to attend the lecture.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Museum will not be open this Saturday,” Wiggins said.

He did not say which of the two scheduled guests were experiencing the illness – Brig. Gen. Ernest G.Talbot, or Tuskegee Airman Eugene Richardson.

Wiggins said the event would be rescheduled at a later date.

The cancelled lecture is part of the Delaware Military Museum’s Major General William Duncan Memorial Lectures program.

For more information, visit delawaremilitarymuseum.org, or call Kennard Wiggins at 443-553-6314.